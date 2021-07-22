Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Truist upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.