Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.12% of Avanos Medical worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,428,000 after acquiring an additional 287,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,263,000 after purchasing an additional 57,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $17,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

