Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 2,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:PDOT)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.