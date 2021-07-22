Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 133,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 91,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

