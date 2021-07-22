Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.22. Luby’s shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 642,283 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

