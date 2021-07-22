Credit Suisse Group Raises Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $76.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE TXT opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

