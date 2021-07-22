FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Shares Up 36.1%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF)’s share price shot up 36.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 6,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 25,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31.

FAR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FARYF)

FAR Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company, with assets in West Africa, East Africa and Australia. Its portfolio includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for FAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.