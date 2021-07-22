Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $83.08 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00033250 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00250351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00034004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012104 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,610,394,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,131,529,698 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

