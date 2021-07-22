Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Boosted by Griffin Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at Griffin Securities upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.