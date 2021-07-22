Traders Purchase Large Volume of Brixmor Property Group Call Options (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,330 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,673% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,550 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

