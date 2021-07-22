Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

