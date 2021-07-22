The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

The Bancorp stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. Research analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

