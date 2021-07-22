Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 84,295 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,295 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.19% of Medallia worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $990,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 230,856 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,972 shares of company stock worth $13,532,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

MDLA opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

