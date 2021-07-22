Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lindsay by 3,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 199,181 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,509,000 after purchasing an additional 155,417 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Lindsay by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 108,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,215,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lindsay by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNN stock opened at $158.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $91.41 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

