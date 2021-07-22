Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGND opened at $124.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.20. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

