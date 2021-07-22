Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 571 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 4,758.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

BJRI opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

