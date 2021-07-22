Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 175,257 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175,257 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.48% of Independent Bank worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

