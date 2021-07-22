Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.71 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.63.

NYSE:AN opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $120.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,729,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,493.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $13,874,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

