US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CEQP. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,671 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

