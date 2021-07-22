Duke Energy Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Duke Energy in a report released on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

