Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INN stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

