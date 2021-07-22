Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Banner were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Banner by 1,661.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Banner by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Banner by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.47. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. Analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

