Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 16,938 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nucor were worth $81,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

