NXM (NXM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $863.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, NXM has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $484.98 million and approximately $863.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $75.72 or 0.00237536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,903,575 coins and its circulating supply is 6,404,900 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

