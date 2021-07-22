Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.80 Per Share

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:OSEC opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.24. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.50 ($1.26). The company has a market cap of £123.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21.
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
