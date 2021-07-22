Newmont Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Newmont has increased its dividend payment by 316.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NEM opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,827,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Argus boosted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.41.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

