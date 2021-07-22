Absolute Software Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0626 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.64 million, a PE ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ABST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.