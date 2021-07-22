The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by 38.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

