Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of CHGG opened at $85.56 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

