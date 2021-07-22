Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,374 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Q2 were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE QTWO opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.97 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

