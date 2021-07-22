Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $4.83 Million Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 328,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.13% of Diversey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $19,859,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth about $4,416,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth about $74,536,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth about $21,583,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth about $1,505,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diversey alerts:

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.