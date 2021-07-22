Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHECY opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.13. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

