Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $158.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 70.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

