Office Properties Income Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 68.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -2,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

