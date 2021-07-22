AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$26.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.26. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$15.53 and a 12 month high of C$26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.20.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

