AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 160.45 ($2.10). 181,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 252,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.85 ($2.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of -6.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 204.42.

About AIB Group (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

