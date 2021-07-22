Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98. 212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBLUY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stabilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

