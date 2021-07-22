Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Target Price at $49.29

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of PKIUF opened at $29.87 on Monday. Parkland has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.