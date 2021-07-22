Brokerages Set Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Target Price at $7.54

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.10. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

