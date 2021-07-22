Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $142.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $126.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.89. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.79 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $220,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $24,770,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 913,100 shares worth $101,899,388. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

