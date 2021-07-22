Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 186.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 155.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

