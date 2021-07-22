AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 352.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,507 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in YETI by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YETI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $96.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

