Digerati Technologies (DTGI) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS: DTGI) is one of 113 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Digerati Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

54.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Digerati Technologies Competitors -27.60% -1,835.60% -11.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million -$3.38 million -2.41 Digerati Technologies Competitors $1.06 billion -$323,608.25 27.71

Digerati Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digerati Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies Competitors 604 2972 4510 88 2.50

Digerati Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 58.84%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Digerati Technologies peers beat Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.