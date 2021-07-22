Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

