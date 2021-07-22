Cormark Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on YRI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.09.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

