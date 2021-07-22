Apollo Global Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 12,372 call options on the company. This is an increase of 871% compared to the typical volume of 1,274 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APO shares. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,755,925 shares of company stock valued at $102,829,396 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,344,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after buying an additional 1,360,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,740,000 after buying an additional 992,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

