EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

EOG stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

