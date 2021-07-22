The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) to Buy

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBUMY opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22. China National Building Material has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $87.90.
China National Building Material Company Profile
