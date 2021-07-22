Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Research Coverage Started at FBN Securities

Investment analysts at FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

NYSE ASAN opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 938.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

