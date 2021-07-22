AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Masimo worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Masimo by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 106.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $267.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

